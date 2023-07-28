Needham & Company LLC Increases Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target to $55.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.48% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.07.
Tenable Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of TENB stock opened at $47.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.02. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49.
Insider Activity at Tenable
In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $168,213.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $94,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,848.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $168,213.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,240.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,814 shares of company stock worth $925,277 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenable
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Tenable by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.
About Tenable
Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tenable
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.