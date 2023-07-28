Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $8,335,063,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,622.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $579,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 841,908 shares of company stock worth $29,403,717. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $129.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $133.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.13.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. 51job reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.19.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.