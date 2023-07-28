Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $400.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Wedbush from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.95% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.81 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.63 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MSFT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.37.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $330.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $366.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $335.51 and a 200 day moving average of $293.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 34.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

