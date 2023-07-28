Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $390.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.37.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $330.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $366.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.44.

Insider Activity

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Microsoft by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

