Loop Capital Increases Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Price Target to $84.00

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.36% from the stock’s previous close.

AWI has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.13.

NYSE AWI opened at $77.52 on Wednesday. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $94.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.52% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $325.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

