Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,176,000 after buying an additional 113,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 35,446 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.85, for a total transaction of $6,020,503.10. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,828,996.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 35,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.85, for a total transaction of $6,020,503.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 157,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,828,996.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $855,740.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,060 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,415.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 180,720 shares of company stock worth $30,159,487. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.04.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $170.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.20 and a 12 month high of $173.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.50%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.