Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,407 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $47,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after acquiring an additional 82,429 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,488,000 after acquiring an additional 20,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Citigroup started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.60.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $173.71 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.22. The firm has a market cap of $451.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

