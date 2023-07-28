Cwm LLC Has $235,000 Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in CoStar Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 167,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,712 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in CoStar Group by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 91,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $750,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Down 5.0 %

CSGP opened at $80.16 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.12 and a twelve month high of $92.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.26. The stock has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.38, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $584.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.36 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 16.56%. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $2,785,933.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,280,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CoStar Group news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $2,785,933.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,280,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total value of $129,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,976.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,474 shares of company stock worth $15,103,488. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

