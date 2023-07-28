Cwm LLC Buys 5,262 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 62.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 362.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 45,628 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 104,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 15,750 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,840,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,705,000 after acquiring an additional 388,783 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,215,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,621,000 after acquiring an additional 79,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,445,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,660,000 after acquiring an additional 26,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of PEAK opened at $21.82 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEAK. Scotiabank lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.73.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality healthcare real estate focused on the aging population and the desire for improved health.

