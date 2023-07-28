Cwm LLC Buys 150 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Argus dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 1.3 %

JBHT opened at $200.11 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.28 and a 1-year high of $203.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,831.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $62,781.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,268. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,831.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,392 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

