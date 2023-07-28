Cwm LLC Buys 1,496 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,123.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

NYSE HR opened at $19.69 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $26.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -98.43 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average is $19.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -620.00%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

