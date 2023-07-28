Cwm LLC Acquires 8,816 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 176.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BXMT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Down 4.4 %

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Director Michael B. Nash bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 518,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,927,795.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $83,519.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael B. Nash purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 518,455 shares in the company, valued at $8,927,795.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,880 shares of company stock worth $186,367. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXMT opened at $22.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.11. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $31.46. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.36.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.02%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 158.98%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Further Reading

