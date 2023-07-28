Cwm LLC Acquires 165 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,877,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,902,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,508 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Datadog by 104.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,783,000 after buying an additional 1,066,716 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,066,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,874,000 after buying an additional 965,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,253,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,614,000 after acquiring an additional 945,516 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DDOG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. DA Davidson began coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Insider Activity

Datadog Price Performance

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total value of $1,163,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,018,862.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total transaction of $1,163,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,218 shares in the company, valued at $32,018,862.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $2,204,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 275,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,331,775.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 932,199 shares of company stock worth $87,435,773 in the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $109.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of -413.02 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.49 and a 200 day moving average of $82.46. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $120.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $481.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.