Cwm LLC Acquires 1,611 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 145.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,719 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 34.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,957 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in Splunk by 8.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,984 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,447,000 after purchasing an additional 18,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Splunk in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Splunk from $121.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Splunk from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Splunk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Splunk Price Performance

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $1,002,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,473,025.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Splunk news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $1,002,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,473,025.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $520,533.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,803,804.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,384 shares of company stock worth $1,712,330. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $102.29 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $116.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.19.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $751.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.02 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Further Reading

