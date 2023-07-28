Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Susquehanna from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.71.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $118.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 30.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

