Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Cut to $119.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CNI. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$174.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.71.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $118.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.31. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 24.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.