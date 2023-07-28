Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) PT Raised to $85.00 at Truist Financial

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s previous close.

BRO has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $70.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.77. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $52.82 and a 52 week high of $72.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.51 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 18.34%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.78 per share, with a total value of $263,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,120. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 99,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,674,000 after buying an additional 12,575 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 276,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,755,000 after buying an additional 136,030 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 26.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

