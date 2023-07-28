Blue Chip Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,622.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 841,908 shares of company stock worth $29,403,717 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. 51job restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.19.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $129.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $133.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

