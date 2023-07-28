Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $347.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $357.00 to $347.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BIIB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $332.00 to $341.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $346.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.19.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $262.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Biogen has a 1 year low of $193.65 and a 1 year high of $319.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $290.02 and its 200 day moving average is $286.45.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

