Bank of America Lowers Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $310.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $357.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $332.00 to $341.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.19.

Biogen Price Performance

Biogen stock opened at $262.79 on Wednesday. Biogen has a 1 year low of $193.65 and a 1 year high of $319.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.45. The company has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Biogen by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

