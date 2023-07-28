Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 31.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 197.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 24,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,934,000 after purchasing an additional 204,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BKR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Baker Hughes Trading Down 2.4 %

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,594,278.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,488 shares of company stock worth $802,346. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BKR opened at $34.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.27. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $36.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.50.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.26%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

