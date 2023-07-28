Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $5,330.87 Billion in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,330,872,000,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 84.7% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 126,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentum LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 51,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 303,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,017,000 after acquiring an additional 21,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 143,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $173.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $451.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.22. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

