Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $160.00 at Truist Financial

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.19.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $129.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.33 and a 200 day moving average of $108.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $133.24.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 841,908 shares of company stock valued at $29,403,717. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 17.6% in the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 20,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% in the second quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Financial Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.6% in the second quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 38,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 8,871 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

