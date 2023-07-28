Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.19.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $579,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 841,908 shares of company stock worth $29,403,717 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $129.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $133.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

