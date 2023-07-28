Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Lifted by Hickory Lane Capital Management LP

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 4.8% of Hickory Lane Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $579,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,622.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $579,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 841,908 shares of company stock worth $29,403,717. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $129.40 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $133.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.13. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.19.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

