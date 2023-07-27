XPAC Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPAXU) Stock Price Down 0.6%

XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.29 and last traded at $10.31. Approximately 2,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 32,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

XPAC Acquisition Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average is $10.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPAC Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in XPAC Acquisition by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 400,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after buying an additional 199,004 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in XPAC Acquisition by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 93,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 28,337 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in XPAC Acquisition by 7,104.4% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 62,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 61,879 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in XPAC Acquisition by 88.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 23,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in XPAC Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

About XPAC Acquisition

XPAC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

