Tritax EuroBox (LON:BOXE) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:BOXE – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.63 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.63 ($0.01). 118,664 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 291,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Tritax EuroBox Trading Up 1.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.72. The firm has a market cap of £5.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78.

About Tritax EuroBox

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

Featured Articles

