Tremor International (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Shares Down 5%

Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF – Get Free Report) traded down 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.64 and last traded at $3.64. 202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

Tremor International Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.41.

About Tremor International

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

