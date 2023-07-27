tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Shares Up 3.6%

tinyBuild, Inc. (LON:TBLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 14.50 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.25 ($0.18). 1,030,881 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,354,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.75 ($0.18).
tinyBuild Stock Down 5.3 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 30.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 49.51. The stock has a market cap of £27.52 million, a P/E ratio of 337.50 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
tinyBuild Company Profile
tinyBuild, Inc engages in the development and publishing of video games worldwide. It offers various games for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, SteamVR, Meta Quest, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, mobile, Xbox One, PS4, Mac, Linux, Switch, 3DS, VR, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, OSVR, and Wii U. The company also organizes gaming events.
