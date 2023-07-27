The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Motco increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1,178.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $34.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.74. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $35.79.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $223,014.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on WMB. Raymond James cut shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

