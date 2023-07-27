Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Trading Down 0.5%

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $53.98 and last traded at $54.00. 15,965 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 53,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.26.

Techtronic Industries Stock Up 3.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Techtronic Industries Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.5533 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th.

About Techtronic Industries

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products in the North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Power Equipment, and Floorcare & Cleaning Segments. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

