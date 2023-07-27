Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ITAN) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ITAN – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.96 and last traded at $24.94. Approximately 1,429 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 8,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.89.

Sparkline Intangible Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $28.73 million, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.65.

Sparkline Intangible Value ETF Company Profile

The Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (ITAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund comprised of US-listed companies the fund adviser believes to be attractive in terms of intangible assets. ITAN was launched on Jun 29, 2021 and is managed by Sparkline.

