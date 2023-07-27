SoFi Weekly Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TGIF) Shares Down 0.1%

SoFi Weekly Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TGIF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $95.47 and last traded at $95.54. 883 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 1,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.64.

SoFi Weekly Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Weekly Income ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SoFi Weekly Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of SoFi Weekly Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TGIF – Free Report) by 260.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,601 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 14.32% of SoFi Weekly Income ETF worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SoFi Weekly Income ETF Company Profile

The SoFi Weekly Income ETF (TGIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is the first actively managed USD-denominated fixed income ETF aiming to provide weekly distributions to investors. TGIF was launched on Oct 1, 2020 and is managed by SoFi.

