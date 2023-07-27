Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) Shares Down 0.9%

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09. Approximately 20,964 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 13,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.
Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLAC. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 70.7% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 800,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 331,356 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth approximately $325,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 21.0% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 81,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.
Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Company Profile
Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries.
