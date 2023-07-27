Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) Shares Down 0.9%

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09. Approximately 20,964 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 13,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08.

Get Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLAC. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 70.7% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 800,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 331,356 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth approximately $325,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 21.0% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 81,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.