Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,282 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,517 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Trimble by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Trimble by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Trimble by 5.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 440,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,796,000 after purchasing an additional 21,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,413,868. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trimble Stock Up 0.2 %

TRMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Edward Jones raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $53.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.58. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $45.43 and a one year high of $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.36.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $915.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.43 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.