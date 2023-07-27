Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on LECO. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Friday, April 28th. CL King started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.00.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 0.7 %

LECO opened at $203.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.61. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.01 and a 1-year high of $210.86.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

In other news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $1,371,292.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,847,801.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $1,371,292.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,801.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total value of $17,291,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,034,180.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,795 shares of company stock worth $21,180,395 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Further Reading

