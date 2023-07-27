Signaturefd LLC Has $80,000 Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after acquiring an additional 275,725 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total value of $10,011,663.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,355.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP George Kao sold 553 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $74,760.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,640.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total transaction of $10,011,663.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at $416,355.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,999 shares of company stock valued at $13,922,295. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMCI. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $200.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $317.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.50. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $329.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

About Super Micro Computer

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

