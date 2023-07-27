SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 97.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,943 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,064,273 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 81,406.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $351,241,000 after acquiring an additional 30,164,236 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 861.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,534,381 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,541,000. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of F stock opened at $13.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on F. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.42.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.