Scirocco Energy (LON:SCIR) Shares Up 7.1%

Scirocco Energy Plc (LON:SCIR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.38 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.38 ($0.00). 2,611,963 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 1,768,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.35 ($0.00).
The stock has a market capitalization of £3.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.32.
Scirocco Energy Plc acquires a portfolio of direct and indirect interests in the sustainable energy and circular economy assets primarily in Europe. It holds 25% interests in the Ruvuma Petroleum Sharing Agreement covering an area of approximately 3,447 square kilometers; 8.39% interests in the Kiliwani North Development License; and 1.59% interests in Helium One license located in Tanzania.
