Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Jul 27th, 2023

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLBGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SLB. UBS Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $57.67 on Monday. Schlumberger has a one year low of $33.43 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $81.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.84.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLBGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $291,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,381,370.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $77,260.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,068.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $291,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,381,370.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,053 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

