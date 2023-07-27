Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SLB. UBS Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $57.67 on Monday. Schlumberger has a one year low of $33.43 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $81.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.84.

Insider Activity

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $291,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,381,370.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $77,260.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,068.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $291,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,381,370.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,053 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

