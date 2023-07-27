Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PLTL) Stock Price Down 0%

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PLTL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.43 and last traded at $24.43. Approximately 4 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.43.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average is $23.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Company Profile

The Principal US Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (PLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP 600 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap companies selected and weighted in consideration of several different factors as well as the current market risk regime, as determined by the fund adviser.

