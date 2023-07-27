Principal U.S. Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PLRG) Trading 0.4% Higher

Principal U.S. Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PLRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.89 and last traded at $26.89. 3 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.78.
Principal U.S. Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.97.
Principal U.S. Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.0916 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.
About Principal U.S. Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF
The Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (PLRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap companies selected and weighted in consideration of several factors as well as the current market risk regime, as determined by the fund adviser.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Principal U.S. Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.