Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Shares Down 9.6%

Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) dropped 9.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.07 and last traded at $4.14. Approximately 76,022 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 96,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

Prelude Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.89.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Prelude Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Prelude Therapeutics

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 869,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,119,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,188,597. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 79.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRLD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 17.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,051,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 155,456 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 29,058 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,985,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 313,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 300.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 120,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma. The company is also developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.