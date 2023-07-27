Polarean Imaging (OTCMKTS:PLLWF) Stock Price Down 20%

Shares of Polarean Imaging plc (OTCMKTS:PLLWF – Get Free Report) traded down 20% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 15,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Polarean Imaging Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38.

Polarean Imaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polarean Imaging plc operates as a medical drug-device combination company serving the medical imaging market in the United States, Canada, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development and commercialization of gas polarizer devices and ancillary instruments. It develops equipment that enables existing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems to achieve a level of pulmonary functional imaging and specializes in the use of hyperpolarized xenon gas (129Xe) as an imaging agent to visualize ventilation and gas exchange regionally in the smallest airways of the lungs, the tissue barrier between the lung and the bloodstream, and in the pulmonary vasculature; and a novel diagnostic approach.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Polarean Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polarean Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.