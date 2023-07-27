PlayAGS (AGS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. PlayAGS had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $83.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.50 million. On average, analysts expect PlayAGS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

PlayAGS Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:AGS opened at $6.55 on Thursday. PlayAGS has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99. The company has a market capitalization of $248.38 million, a P/E ratio of 65.51 and a beta of 2.34.

Institutional Trading of PlayAGS

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the first quarter worth $26,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PlayAGS during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in PlayAGS by 651.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PlayAGS during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AGS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

PlayAGS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.