PlayAGS (AGS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. PlayAGS had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $83.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.50 million. On average, analysts expect PlayAGS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PlayAGS Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSE:AGS opened at $6.55 on Thursday. PlayAGS has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99. The company has a market capitalization of $248.38 million, a P/E ratio of 65.51 and a beta of 2.34.
A number of research analysts recently commented on AGS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.
