Perdoceo Education (PRDO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Perdoceo Education to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.36 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Perdoceo Education to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $13.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $879.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average of $13.20. Perdoceo Education has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $15.65.

In other news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $140,168.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,401.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 63.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 168,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

