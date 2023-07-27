Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF) Trading Down 0.4%

Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.95 and last traded at $4.95. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Nordea Equity Research started coverage on shares of Össur hf. in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Össur hf. alerts:

Össur hf. Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average is $4.87.

About Össur hf.

Össur hf., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and sale of non-invasive orthopedic products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Prosthetics and Bracing & Supports. The Prosthetics segment offers mechanical products, such as lower limb prosthetics and finger prostheses; and bionic products microprocessor-controlled feet, knees, hands, liners, fingers, and other components integrated with sensors, computing power, internal intelligence, and actuators for amputees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Össur hf. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Össur hf. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.