Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) Trading Down 1.3%

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.02. 38,337 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 67,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Nouveau Monde Graphite from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Nouveau Monde Graphite ( NYSE:NMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richelieu Gestion SA grew its stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 823,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 219,013 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC grew its stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 604,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 109,941 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 58,606 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 132,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's holds interest in the Matawinie Mine Project and the Battery Material Plant project situated in the Montreal, Quebec.

