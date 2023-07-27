New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.21% of Haynes International worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Haynes International by 188.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Haynes International by 9.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Haynes International by 6.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Haynes International by 12.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Haynes International Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $49.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 6.85. The company has a market cap of $631.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.56. Haynes International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.47 and a 52-week high of $60.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.13.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

Haynes International ( NASDAQ:HAYN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $152.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.69 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 9.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Haynes International, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is 21.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HAYN shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.25.

Haynes International Profile

(Free Report)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.