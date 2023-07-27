Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Trading Down 0.8%

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 23,662 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 107,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.18.
Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter. Moving iMage Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%.
Moving iMage Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United States and internationally. The company provides automation, pedestal, projection pod, and power management systems; and in-house designed and assembled lighting products and dimmers, as well as distributes digital cinema projectors and servers.
